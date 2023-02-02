Eviction drive creating uncertainty in J&K, Azad tells HM Amit Shah

Srinagar, Feb 02: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said that Home Minister Amit Shah has assured him that no small land holders in Jammu and Kashmir would be affected during the ongoing eviction drive.
In a tweet, Mr Azad said that he met Mr Shah on Wednesday regarding the land eviction issues in J&K. “Met union Home minister Amit Shah Ji regarding land eviction issues in J&K. Apprised him about the prevailing unrest & uncertainty among the common people who are forced to vacate the properties which are otherwise recognized by successive regimes. Amit Shah Ji assured me no small land holders who constructed houses will be touched!,” said Mr Azad, in a series of tweets.
The DAP chairman said that he informed the Home Minister that the majority of the occupants who are holding small lands and have constructed houses over the past few decades are migrants and are mostly victims of militancy, “as well as victims of abnormal situations arisen from time to time, being a border state.”