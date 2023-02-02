Eviction drive creating uncertainty in J&K, Azad tells HM Amit Shah

In a tweet, Mr Azad said that he met Mr Shah on Wednesday regarding the land eviction issues in J&K. “Met union Home minister Amit Shah Ji regarding land eviction issues in J&K. Apprised him about the prevailing unrest & uncertainty among the common people who are forced to vacate the properties which are otherwise recognized by successive regimes. Amit Shah Ji assured me no small land holders who constructed houses will be touched!,” said Mr Azad, in a series of tweets.