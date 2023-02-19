Eviction drive to divert attention from real issues : Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader expressed serious concern over the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir while criticising the Central Government for failing people on all counts. “Gandhi said J&K was divided into two UTs against the wishes of the people besides they are being abandoned of their democratic rights by the BJP aiming to hide its (BJPs) wrong policies and utter failure on all fronts, but the Congress shall continue to fight for the democratic rights of the people and ensure justice to them,’ he said.

Senior Congress leader slammed the current eviction drive in J&K terming it “BJP’s deliberate move to divert attention of the people from real issues especially rising unemployment, unprecedented price hike and other developmental issues concerning people.”