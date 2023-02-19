Eviction drive to divert attention from real issues : Rahul Gandhi

Srinagar, Feb 19: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today alleged that the “ ongoing eviction drive was to divert attention from real issues.”
According to a press note, he was addressing a meeting of party leaders and district presidents of Kashmir in Gulmarg. He exhorted the party leaders to work for the betterment of people.
“Gandhi expressed serious concern over the difficulties confronting people in absence of the democratic system in J&K while slamming the government for snatching the rights of people,” a press note said.
The Congress leader expressed serious concern over the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir while criticising the Central Government for failing people on all counts. “Gandhi said J&K was divided into two UTs against the wishes of the people besides they are being abandoned of their democratic rights by the BJP aiming to hide its (BJPs) wrong policies and utter failure on all fronts, but the Congress shall continue to fight for the democratic rights of the people and ensure justice to them,’ he said.
Senior Congress leader slammed the current eviction drive in J&K terming it “BJP’s deliberate move to divert attention of the people from real issues especially rising unemployment, unprecedented price hike and other developmental issues concerning people.”
Gandhi also expressed confidence that people especially the youth are joining the Congress party given its pro people policies. He urged party leaders to keep their doors open for those wishing to join Congress and encourage them to work for the wellbeing of the people.