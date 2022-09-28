Kashmir

Ex-AIR Kashmir broadcaster bereaved

Srinagar Sept 28: The wife of renowned broadcaster of All India Radio of the erstwhile Radio Kashmir, Sharief-ud-Din passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness at SKIMS hospital in Srinagar.

Originally from Bandipora, Shamsa Begum, was a pious lady who initially resided in Shaheed Gunj with her husband and would teach Quran to young and was since known as "Quran-Chachi" among the children.

As per family sources, congregational Fateha Khewani will be held at their residence at Badshah Colony, Majeed Bagh, Sanatnagar, Srinagar on Saturday at 10 am.

Sharief-ud-din served as a broadcaster when Radio Kashmir touched the zenith and also appeared in one of the famous Dramas one among them called Zoon Dab.

