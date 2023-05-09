Ex- assistant director joins PC

According to a press note, he joined the party in presence of the PC President Sajad Gani Lone. Provincial President Mohammad Khurshid Alam and Provincial Secretary Irfan Mattoo were also present on the occasion. PC President Sajad Lone extended a warm welcome to Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, expressing his appreciation for his outstanding track record in public service and his significant contributions to the community. He said that Bhat brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the party.