Ex-Chairman MET remembered on first death anniversary

Baccha was the sole man managing the affairs of the MET for many decades. On his first death anniversary, the MET Board of Trustees held a meeting to commemorate the occasion and prayed for peace to the departed soul. The Board of Trustees acknowledged the last act of late Baccha with which the path for returning the Trust to the community was paved. MET, now a public trust, got its new Board of Trustees when the late G H Baccha reached out and inducted some community members as the newly constituted Board of Trustees, through a supplementary deed, just some weeks before his death.