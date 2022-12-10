Ex-Chairman MET remembered on first death anniversary

Srinagar, Dec 10: Ex-Chairman of Muslim Education Trust (MET),Ghulam Hasan Baccha, who died on 10 December last year was remembered on his first death anniversary.
Baccha was the sole man managing the affairs of the MET for many decades. On his first death anniversary, the MET Board of Trustees held a meeting to commemorate the occasion and prayed for peace to the departed soul. The Board of Trustees acknowledged the last act of late Baccha with which the path for returning the Trust to the community was paved. MET, now a public trust, got its new Board of Trustees when the late G H Baccha reached out and inducted some community members as the newly constituted Board of Trustees, through a supplementary deed, just some weeks before his death.
On his first death anniversary the current BoT, which was subsequently further expanded, appreciated this act of Late G H Baccha. The Chairman MET highlighted the resolve and dedication of Buchha for the revival of MET institutions and their outreach. The BoT meeting concluded with prayers for the departed soul. Prof. Irshad Ahemd Wani, Member-Secretary MET, and the Ex-Director of North Campus University of Kashmir made the Dua. On the occasion, functions were held both at MET Sopore Campus and MET Bagat Campus.