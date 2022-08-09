Ex- Deputy Chairman LC, BJP Minority Morcha Secretary call on LG Sinha

Rana expressed gratitude towards the Lt Governor-led UT Government for initiating revolutionary reforms and various welfare measures for the tribal community, including establishment of tribal hostels, Eklavya Model Residential Schools; model villages; smart schools etc.

He also apprised the Lt Governor about various issues of public importance of his area pertaining to strengthening of PWD divisions; grid stations; outdoor stadium; creation of land bank; establishment of Dana Shastar university campus & model school Pathanteer; funding for completion of approved cluster model villages; additional sessions court; relief to the people who have suffered due to flood etc.