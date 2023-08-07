Ex-DGP K Rajendra calls on Dilbag Singh

The DGP welcomed the former DGP J&K and said that it is always a pleasure to welcome the retired senior colleagues to the PHQ and share with them how the legacy of the former leaders is being taken forward.

On the occasion, K. Rajendra said that it feels like homecoming being at PHQ. He appreciated the efforts of J&K Police and said that officers and personnel are operating under most difficult situations with dedication and professionalism. He wished good luck to the entire force. He also interacted with other senior officers of the PHQ.