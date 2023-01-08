Ex-director Ghulam Mohiudeen Hakeem passes away

Ghulam Mohiudeen a resident of Shahpora Wathoora in district Budgam served for more than 30 years in Archaeology , Archives and Gazetteers Department. He retired around 2004. Social Activist and Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat has condoled the demise of Ghulam Mohiudeen and described him as a very noble and learned man. “ Mohiudeen Sahib's death is a personal loss to me. He was a very learned man who had done a lot of research and study of Kashmir’s ancient and medieval history,” said Dr Raja Muzaffar The deceased basically hailed from Habbakadal Srinagar and for the last 40 years he along with his family were living in Wathora Budgam. He is survived by his wife and two sons Waseem and Sajad. Congregation fateha of the deceased will be held on Tuesday January 10 at Malkhah Graveyard opposite Zaroo Gun Factory Srinagar at 11 am.