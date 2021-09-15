Ex-militant absconding for 12 years arrested in Kishtwar: Police

It said that the absconding ex-militant was identified as Nazir Ahmed, son of Noor Muhammed Gorsi of Budhar Bonjwah Kishtwar. Police said that he was wanted in a case FIR No 187/2009 under Section 307 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and 7/27 IA Act registered at Police Station Kishtwar.

It said that Police raided the suspected locations and arrested the absconder. “Thereafter he was produced before the Session Court Kishtwar and on the orders of the court was lodged in judicial custody,” Police said.