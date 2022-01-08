Ex-minister among ten PDP leaders booked for ‘violating’ COVID SOPs on Mufti Sayeed anniversary

In a communique shot to SHO Bijbehara, Tehsildar Bijbehara, said that the accused Abdul Rahman Bhat Veeri, former minister, Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, Najmu Saqib , Sartaj Madni, Mehbooba’s maternal uncle, Majid Ahmad Khan , Abdul Majeed Rangraiz, Showkat Ahmad Teeli, Mufti Sarwar, Arshid Ahmad Ganie and Nazir Ahmad Vaid organized a "large gathering on August 7 at the tomb of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in Bijbhera in complete violation of SOPs and covid-19 appropriate behaviour which result in spread of Covid-19 and other related epidemic.”

Confirming the development, Tehsildar Bijbehara, Ghulam Hassan Bhat told Greater Kashmir that the case FIR 4 of 2022 pertains to violation of COVID SOPs and "other allied matters", which he did not substantiate.