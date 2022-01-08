Ex-minister among ten PDP leaders booked for ‘violating’ COVID SOPs on Mufti Sayeed anniversary

Srinagar, Jan 8: Police have booked ten PDP leaders and activists including former minister A R Veeri and party President Mehbooba Mufti’s uncle Sartaj Madni for organizing a rally on the 6th death anniversary of former J&K Chief Minister and Mehbooba's father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in "violation of COVID Appropriate Behavior" on Friday.
In a communique shot to SHO Bijbehara, Tehsildar Bijbehara, said that the accused Abdul Rahman Bhat Veeri, former minister, Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, Najmu Saqib , Sartaj Madni, Mehbooba’s maternal uncle, Majid Ahmad Khan , Abdul Majeed Rangraiz, Showkat Ahmad Teeli, Mufti Sarwar, Arshid Ahmad Ganie and Nazir Ahmad Vaid organized a "large gathering on August 7 at the tomb of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in Bijbhera in complete violation of SOPs and covid-19 appropriate behaviour which result in spread of Covid-19 and other related epidemic.”
Confirming the development, Tehsildar Bijbehara, Ghulam Hassan Bhat told Greater Kashmir that the case FIR 4 of 2022 pertains to violation of COVID SOPs and "other allied matters", which he did not substantiate.
As per news agency GNS, the case has been registered under IPC sections of 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (unlawfully or negligently act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life).
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti while reacting to the development, alleged bias against the party.
“COVID-19 restrictions apply only to PDP. Not to BJP’s protest in Kashmir yesterday, PM’s rally in Punjab or the mass poojas attended by hundreds of people to pray for his safety. Talks volumes about J&K admin’s brazen bias against my party,” she said in a tweet.