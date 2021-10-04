Ex-MLA Chadoora Javaid Mustafa Mir joins Apni Party

Mir, who had been long representing the Chadoora constituency, was elected President of the JKPM after its founder, Shah Faesal quit politics.

The ex-MLA joined the Apni Party in presence of party President, Syed Altaf Bukhari at thr latter's Srinagar residence.

Other party leaders including Ghulam Hassan Mir, Mohammad Ashraf Mir and Rafi Ahmad Mir were also present on the occasion.