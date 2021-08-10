Ex-MLA lodges FIR against son

Justice Rajnesh Oswal of High Court of J&K and Ladakh had directed SHO Police Station Pir Mitha, Jammu to produce CD file of case FIR Number 64 of 2017 under Section 452 and 506 of RPC registered at Police Station Pir Mitha, Jammu against Mohammed Usman Salaria.

After hearing Advocate, Ajay Sharma appearing for the petitioner Mohammed Usman Salaria, Justice Oswal observed, “The perusal of order dated November, 10, 2017 revealed that SHO Police Station Pir Mitha, Jammu was directed to produce CD file before this Court but till date the needful has not been done.”

The petitioner Mohammed Usman Salaria on November, 8, 2017 had filed a petition seeking quashing of FIR Number 64 of 2017 under Section 452 and 506 of RPC lodged on the complaint of his mother former legislator Zubaida Salaria, wife of late S.A. Salaria resident of H.No.201, Mohalla Dalpatian, Jammu.