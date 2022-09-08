Ex PDP leader joins PC

“I whole-heartedly welcome Inayat Bhat into the PC. We want to play a pivotal role and contribute to the politics and welfare of J&K. I am hopeful that all of us will continue to work tirelessly to mitigate the problems of people and take the state out of the current impasse and towards peace & prosperity”, he said.

While speaking on the occasion, Inayat Bhat said that people of the state are yearning for change, they want an alternative which will truly represent their political and economic aspirations.