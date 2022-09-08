Ex PDP leader joins PC

Srinagar: Former PDP District Secretary Inayat Bhat from Sonawari joined the Peoples Conference today. He was welcomed into the party by PC President Sajad Gani Lone. Youth General Secretary North Rafqat Sonwaire was also present on the occasion.
While welcoming the new entrant, PC President said that his joining will immensely benefit the party.
“I whole-heartedly welcome Inayat Bhat into the PC. We want to play a pivotal role and contribute to the politics and welfare of J&K. I am hopeful that all of us will continue to work tirelessly to mitigate the problems of people and take the state out of the current impasse and towards peace & prosperity”, he said.
While speaking on the occasion, Inayat Bhat said that people of the state are yearning for change, they want an alternative which will truly represent their political and economic aspirations.