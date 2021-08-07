Ex-PDP MPs among five politicians join People’s Conference

Former MLC and ex-PDP leader Murtaza Khan, former PDP MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz, DDC chairman Baramulla Safina Baig and former deputy mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation Sheikh Mohammad Imran joined the People's Conference in the presence of party chairman Sajad Gani Lone.

Lone said the People's Conference will immensely benefit from the leaders’ political experience and expand the outreach of the party beyond its strongholds.

“They are experienced leaders with a huge base of supporters and will in the coming years play a crucial role in shaping the politics and welfare of J-K. People’s Conference is growing stronger with each passing day. The party is emerging as a formidable political force to reckon with. My dream is to see this caravan of change grow stronger. We will make more announcements in the coming weeks,” he said.