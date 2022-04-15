Ex PDP Zone President, several political workers join PC

While welcoming the new entrants, PC President said that their joining will immensely benefit the party. “I whole-heartedly welcome all of you into the PC. We want to play a pivotal role and contribute to the politics and welfare of J&K. I am hopeful that all of us will continue to work tirelessly to mitigate the problems of people and take the state out of the current impasse and towards peace & prosperity", he said. While speaking on the occasion senior leader Khursheed Alam said that the people of Srinagar have been pushed against the wall and are facing a reign of political and economic persecution.

"The governance deficit in the previous regimes is responsible for economic dissatisfaction and political alienation in Srinagar. Now people of the state are yearning for change, they want an alternative which will truly represent their political and economic aspirations. It is a matter of great satisfaction that increasing number of people from Srinagar are reposing faith and confidence in PC leadership to address the concerns of the people of Kashmir and help them navigate through these extraordinary and troubled times”, he added.