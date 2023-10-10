Ex-SMC Commissioner bereaved

Srinagar, Oct 10: Ali Mohammed, father of Gazanfar Ali, Ex-Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation passed away after a brief illness and was laid to rest in Kolkata.
Ali Mohammed was a noble soul and a paragon of compassion, who had settled in Kolkata.
Majlis-e-Tarheem (Fatiha Khwani) will be held at 9.30 am on Sunday, 15 October at Imambara, Pandrethan, Srinagar.
People from all walks of life and various organisations have expressed their heartfelt sympathies and profound condolences with Gazanfar Ali, on the demise of his father.