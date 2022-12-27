Excavator used in illegal mining seized

Bandipora, Dec 27: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmed and continuing its drive against illegal mining of minerals, the department of Geology and Mining seized one excavator used in illegal mining at S K Payeen.
An official informed that acting on specific information the department raided S K Payeen area during odd hours and seized one excavator involved in illegal extraction of soil at different places.
It was informed that the seized machinery has been handed over to police station Ajas for further action under rules.