Except brief rain spell in afternoon, weather to remain dry for next two days in J&K: MeT

'On March 24 and 25, rain and thunderstorm with snowfall over higher reaches was expected at scattered places'
Representational pictureIANS File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, March 22: The weather office  predicted mainly dry and cloudy weather for the next two days except brief rain-spell late in the afternoon on Wednesday. 

A meteorological department official said that the weather is mainly clear in J&K.

"(We expect) mainly clear and dry weather. A brief spell of thunder with rain may occur at isolated places towards late afternoon/evening, although chances are less, " the official said. 

He said that the weather will also remain mainly clear on Thursday with cloudy sky towards evening/night.

On March 24 and 25, rain and thunderstorm with snowfall over higher reaches at was expected at scattered places. 

" From March 26 to 28, the weather will be mainly dry," he said. 

 The official said that they expect increase in temperature leading to warmer days ahead. 

