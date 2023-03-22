Except brief rain spell in afternoon, weather to remain dry for next two days in J&K: MeT

"(We expect) mainly clear and dry weather. A brief spell of thunder with rain may occur at isolated places towards late afternoon/evening, although chances are less, " the official said.

He said that the weather will also remain mainly clear on Thursday with cloudy sky towards evening/night.

On March 24 and 25, rain and thunderstorm with snowfall over higher reaches at was expected at scattered places.

" From March 26 to 28, the weather will be mainly dry," he said.

The official said that they expect increase in temperature leading to warmer days ahead.