Except brief rain spell in afternoon, weather to remain dry for next two days in J&K: MeT

Srinagar, March 22: The weather office predicted mainly dry and cloudy weather for the next two days except brief rain-spell late in the afternoon on Wednesday.
A meteorological department official said that the weather is mainly clear in J&K.
"(We expect) mainly clear and dry weather. A brief spell of thunder with rain may occur at isolated places towards late afternoon/evening, although chances are less, " the official said.
He said that the weather will also remain mainly clear on Thursday with cloudy sky towards evening/night.
On March 24 and 25, rain and thunderstorm with snowfall over higher reaches at was expected at scattered places.
" From March 26 to 28, the weather will be mainly dry," he said.
The official said that they expect increase in temperature leading to warmer days ahead.