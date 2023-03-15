Except Srinagar, Kupwara, temperatures increase in J&K

Srinagar, Mar 15: Amid forecast for “generally cloudy with dry weather”, the minimum temperature recorded an increase in Jammu and Kashmir barring Srinagar and Kupwara on Wednesday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 5.1°C against 5.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 3.0°C against 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 0.8°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 5.9°C against 4.5°C on the previous night and it was 3.4°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.4°C against 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 4.7°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.