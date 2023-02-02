Except Srinagar, minimum temperatures drop below zero in Kashmir, rise in Jammu

Srinagar, Feb 2: The minimum temperature recorded a slight rise at few places and drop at others but stayed below sub-zero level in Kashmir Valley barring Srinagar on Thursday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 0.4°C, the same as on the previous night. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was above normal by 1.1°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 2.0°C against 0.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.