Excess payment on wrong calculation, flawed interpretation of rules not recoverable: CAT

Allowing a transfer application by a retired employee, Habibullah Yatoo, a bench of M S Latif Member (J) directed the authorities of the Rural Development Department (RDD) to release within six weeks the withheld gratuity of Rs 4.10 lakh in favour of the applicant and disburse it to him by the law.

Yatoo was working as a village-level worker in RDD and was given the benefits of in situ promotion and higher pay scale but at the time of his retirement, the department withheld his gratuity to the tune of Rs 4.10 lakh.

In his plea, Yatoo submitted that even if there was a mistake committed by the authorities in fixing his pay, it could not be attributed to him.

The authorities opposed his plea on the ground that he had no right to claim the pay grade which he was not entitled to under rules.