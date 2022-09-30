Excise Deptt launches  crackdown on cultivation of narcotic crop in Kashmir

In the month-long campaign, Bhung on more than 2100 Kanals of land was destroyed by the Kashmir division, besides 12 FIR 's registered against illicit cultivators. “Further more than 2 Quintals of grinded Cannabis and Poppy straw were seized by the Excise officials and appropriate legal action initiated against the accused. More than 150 awareness camps in this month were carried out by the department to spread the message that drugs are harmful not only to the individual who is involved in abuse but are also detrimental to the family in particular and to the society in general,” a statement said.

As part of the campaign, “counseling exercises were held so that victims of abuse do not fall into the trap. Parents and teachers were counseled to maintain extra vigil and to report that if any individual tries to lure minors towards this menace, law enforcement agencies must be immediately alerted. Focus of youth was taken to positive aspects by holding painting competitions, debates, marathons/cyclathones and football matches across the Division.”