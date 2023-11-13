Executive body of Gayoor Foundation holds meeting  on social welfare programmes

Author Avatar

GK NEWS SERVICE

November 14, 2023 3:07 am No Comments

Srinagar, Nov 13: A  meeting of the executive body of Gayoor Foundation was held at Tagore Hall today afternoon  which was presided by its chairman Er Syed Showkat Gayoor.

There was frank discussion  among members regarding  various  aspects of social  upliftment in which Gayoor Fondation  can contribute  for the welfare  of the deserving section of the society.

On this occasion well known trade union leader and social activist  Farooq Trali ,social activist Syed Shabir Ahmad Gelani, (Retd SSP),  Ab Rashid Wani (Retd Secretary), writer Pirzada Masrat Shah and Dr. Muhammad Altaf Dar joined the Foundation  .The new entrants were welcomed by the chairman  who expressed the hope that they will contribute  in furtherance  of activities  of the foundation .

General Secretary  Zahoor Ragi  gave detailed information regarding the new programmes of the Fondation.The  progress regarding the establishment of head office in Srinagar was also reviewed. Pirzada Musrat Shah was assigned the responsibility for the women’s wing of the foundation. The participants congratulated senior journalist Syed Muhammad Shafi Samnani who was honored by GF on occasion  of Yuomi Gayoor.The Executive Body also expressed its appreciation for GF being awarded at

a function at University of Kashmir recently.  Those who  who participated include Vice-Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Treasurer Advocate Ghulam Hasan Kochhe, Coordinator Dr Syed Anwar Andrabi, Engineer Yasir Muhammad Baba, Dr. Parvez Ahmad Butt, Syed Latif Saifullah, Khurshid Ahmad Qureshi, Dr. Javed Ahmad Kawa, Mushtaq Kenny, Fayyaz Hussain Nengro, Pub secy   Showkat Hameed Shah .

