Executive body of Gayoor Foundation holds meeting  on social welfare programmes

Srinagar, Nov 13: A meeting of the executive body of Gayoor Foundation was held at Tagore Hall today afternoon which was presided by its chairman Er Syed Showkat Gayoor.

There was frank discussion among members regarding various aspects of social upliftment in which Gayoor Fondation can contribute for the welfare of the deserving section of the society.

On this occasion well known trade union leader and social activist Farooq Trali ,social activist Syed Shabir Ahmad Gelani, (Retd SSP), Ab Rashid Wani (Retd Secretary), writer Pirzada Masrat Shah and Dr. Muhammad Altaf Dar joined the Foundation .The new entrants were welcomed by the chairman who expressed the hope that they will contribute in furtherance of activities of the foundation .

General Secretary Zahoor Ragi gave detailed information regarding the new programmes of the Fondation.The progress regarding the establishment of head office in Srinagar was also reviewed. Pirzada Musrat Shah was assigned the responsibility for the women’s wing of the foundation. The participants congratulated senior journalist Syed Muhammad Shafi Samnani who was honored by GF on occasion of Yuomi Gayoor.The Executive Body also expressed its appreciation for GF being awarded at

a function at University of Kashmir recently. Those who who participated include Vice-Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Treasurer Advocate Ghulam Hasan Kochhe, Coordinator Dr Syed Anwar Andrabi, Engineer Yasir Muhammad Baba, Dr. Parvez Ahmad Butt, Syed Latif Saifullah, Khurshid Ahmad Qureshi, Dr. Javed Ahmad Kawa, Mushtaq Kenny, Fayyaz Hussain Nengro, Pub secy Showkat Hameed Shah .