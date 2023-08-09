Executive Council meeting of CUK held

Srinagar, Aug 9: The 27th meeting of the Executive Council (EC) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) was held with Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, in chair, at SKICC, here on Wednesday.
Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Prof. Deepak Kumar, Srivastava, Vice-Chairman, UGC, Prof. Parikshit Singh Manhas, Chairman Board of School Education, Prof. Ajay Kumar Singh, Department of Commerce, Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi, Dr. Vandana Mishra, Centre for Comparative Politics and Political Theory, School of International Studies, JNU (online) attended the meeting besides other members of the EC, from Central University of Kashmir.
Addressing the members during his maiden EC meeting, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, apprised them about the progress of the university on the academics and research front and the recent pick up on account of the construction activities at the designated campus.
Prof Ravinder Nath said that students from different parts of the country are pursuing studies and research in various departments of the university and the varsity is committed to continuously mentoring the students and guiding them for their better future. Prof Nath said the university is now admitting the students through the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the admission process for the current academic session is in full swing. About the infrastructure, CUK Vice-Chancellor said the Technical Committee constituted by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has already submitted its detailed report for the construction of permanent structures at Tulmulla and based on the report a Detailed Project Report, comprising Administrative Block, Central Facilities and Amenities, sports-centric recreational facilities, solar and bio-diversity parks and provisions for net-zero compliance, has been re-framed.
The members congratulated Prof Ravinder Nath, for assuming the office of the Vice Chancellor and assured him of all possible support and cooperation in all his endeavors for making CUK an institution par excellence.
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, who took up the agenda of the meeting also welcomed the members.
The members after due deliberations approved a number of academic, administrative, financial, and construction proposals and hailed the university for implementing NEP-2020 in the right stride. Various measures were suggested to ensure the speedy completion of the construction projects which are underway or are being planned for campus development.