Executive Officer MC Handwara suspended over dereliction of duty

Kupwara, Mar 11: Authorities on Saturday suspended Executive Officer Municipal Committee (MC) Handwara over dereliction of duty and lack of administrative acumen.
According to an official communique issued by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Executive Officer MC Handwara Farooq Ahmad has been suspended with immediate effect.
“The action has been taken in view of the complaints of grave issues with respect to mismanagement and lack of administrative acumen and failure to provide necessary public services,” reads the order.
“Tehsildar Machil Imran Ahmad has been asked to hold the charge of Executive officer MC Kupwara & Tehsildar Handwara Shahbaz Ahmad shall hold the charge of Executive Officer MC Handwara in addition to their own duties,” it further reads.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara has been appointed as enquiry officer into the alleged misconduct of executive officer MC Handwara. The ADC has been directed to conduct a thorough enquiry into the matter and furnish report within 15 days.
The suspended officer has been attached to the office of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara. The officer in addition to his duties as Executive Officer MC Handwara was holding additional charge of Executive Officer Municipal Council Kupwara.