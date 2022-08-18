Exen Jal Shakti Dept arrested while accepting bribe: ACB

“During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught the accused public servant Tariq Ahmad Kachroo son of Noor Mohd Kachroo, resident of Undrus, Pampore-Ladoo Road, Pulwama, presently posted as Executive Engineer, Ground Water Division, PHE (Jal Shakti), Kashmir red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of rupees 25,000 from the complainant as second installment of total demand of bribe of rupees 1,36,000. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses, " it said adding searches were carried out at different locations associated with the accused and further investigation into the case is going on.