Exen Jal Shakti Dept arrested while accepting bribe: ACB

Srinagar, Aug 18: Anti Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested Executive Engineer Ground Water Division, Kashmir in the Jal Shakti Department for demanding and accepting bribe.
As per an ACB spokesman, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 1,36,000 as bribe for issuance of allotment orders in favour of the complainants. The complainants, the ACB said, have already paid a bribe of Rs 30,000 a few days back while the second installment of Rs 25,000 was supposed to be paid today. However, before paying the bribe amount to the accused person, the complainants approached Anti-Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused public servant under law.
A Case FIR No. 34/2022 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered and investigation taken up, the ACB said.
“During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught the accused public servant Tariq Ahmad Kachroo son of Noor Mohd Kachroo, resident of Undrus, Pampore-Ladoo Road, Pulwama, presently posted as Executive Engineer, Ground Water Division, PHE (Jal Shakti), Kashmir red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of rupees 25,000 from the complainant as second installment of total demand of bribe of rupees 1,36,000. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses, " it said adding searches were carried out at different locations associated with the accused and further investigation into the case is going on.