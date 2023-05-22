Exhibition on sustainable energy practices held at CUK

Ganderbal, May 22: The Departments of Mathematics and Physics, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a model exhibition on “sustainable energy practices,” at Tulmulla campus here Monday.
The event was a part of the series of programmes organised by the university under the theme “Our Planet: Our Environment and Our Campus” Mass Mobilization on Mission Life”
Dean School of education, Prof. Syed Zahoor Geelani, chaired the event, besides heading the jury along with Dr. Arif Nazir, Head Deptt of Convergent Journalism , Er. Afaq Alam Khan, Coordinator Department of IT. Faculty members of both the departments and students were present on the occasion.
In his address, Prof. Syed Zahoor Geelani emphasised the protection and conservation of the environment. He said that protecting the environment and ecosystem is not only the responsibility of government agencies, but needs contributions from individuals, families, and communities. He highlighted various issues related to the environment which can cause ecological imbalance.
Dr. Raja Nisar, Coordinator Deptt of Physics, talked about the energy aspects of the environment. “Energy needs are increasing day by day and in order to maintain the energy demand, sustainable approaches should be used which are environment friendly.”
Earlier, Dr. Aftab Hussain Shah, Sr. Asst professor inaugurated the event with his welcome address and highlighted its significance. He congratulated the participating students for preparing the models.
Students from the Department of Mathematics, Physics and Religious Studies presented their models. Jury members interacted with the students showcasing their models. The members evaluated the models and announced the first and second positions, which were bagged by the students of the Mathematics Department. Dr. Shahbaz Ahmad Lone was the rapporteur of the event. Dr. Raja Nisar proposed the vote of thanks.