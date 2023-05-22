Exhibition on sustainable energy practices held at CUK

The event was a part of the series of programmes organised by the university under the theme “Our Planet: Our Environment and Our Campus” Mass Mobilization on Mission Life”

Dean School of education, Prof. Syed Zahoor Geelani, chaired the event, besides heading the jury along with Dr. Arif Nazir, Head Deptt of Convergent Journalism , Er. Afaq Alam Khan, Coordinator Department of IT. Faculty members of both the departments and students were present on the occasion.