Expect brief afternoon, evening showers in J&K today

Srinagar, May 14: Weather department on Sunday forecast ‘mainly dry weather’ with ‘brief’ spell of rain and thunderstorms towards late afternoon/evening.
“Today weather is likely to remain mainly dry in Jammu and Kashmir. However, a brief spell of rain and thunderstorm may occur at scattered places of J&K towards late afternoon/evening,” a meteorological department official said, as reported by GNS. However he said that there’s no forecast of any major rain.
From May 15-16, he said, the weather is likely to be partly cloudy with possibility of rain/thunderstorm may occur at isolated places. He reiterated that there is no forecast of any major rainfall for next one week.
From May 17-20, he said, rain and thunderstorms are expected at isolated to scattered places.
Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 10.6°C against 10.9°C on the previous night and it was normal for the summer capital.
Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 10.0°C against 8.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.8°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.
Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 5.6°C against 5.0°C on previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 7.4°C against 6.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.
Kokernag recorded a low of 9.3°C against 10.5°C on the previous night and it was normal for the place, the officials said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.0°C against 8.0°C on previous night and it was below normal by 2.5°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.
Jammu recorded a low of 22.0°C against 23.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.
Banihal recorded a low of 10.6°C (below normal by 0.3°C), Batote 13.0°C (0.8°C above normal), Katra 19.8°C (0.2°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 11.4°C (below normal by 1.9°C). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of 1.4°C, he added.