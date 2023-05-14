Expect brief afternoon, evening showers in J&K today

Srinagar, May 14: Weather department on Sunday forecast ‘mainly dry weather’ with ‘brief’ spell of rain and thunderstorms towards late afternoon/evening.

“Today weather is likely to remain mainly dry in Jammu and Kashmir. However, a brief spell of rain and thunderstorm may occur at scattered places of J&K towards late afternoon/evening,” a meteorological department official said, as reported by GNS. However he said that there’s no forecast of any major rain.

From May 15-16, he said, the weather is likely to be partly cloudy with possibility of rain/thunderstorm may occur at isolated places. He reiterated that there is no forecast of any major rainfall for next one week.

From May 17-20, he said, rain and thunderstorms are expected at isolated to scattered places.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 10.6°C against 10.9°C on the previous night and it was normal for the summer capital.