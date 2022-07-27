Expect uniform implementation of National Education Policy: HC

Srinagar, July 26: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has said that it expects the Government shall ensure uniform implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 policy by all private schools.
A division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani made the observation while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Kaiser Ahmad Bhat. The PIL had sought to evolve a policy of admissions in private schools which would be fair and just for the economic and social status of the society.
“We have gone through the petition and find that the petitioner in public interest wants that a direction be issued to the official respondents to evolve policy of admissions in private schools which should be fair and just for the economic and social status of the society,” the court said
ASGI,Tahir Majid Shamsi on behalf of the Union of India submitted that there is National Education Policy, 2020, already in place and the same takes care of all matters relating to admissions in private schools and, as such, no further policy was required to be formulated.“Petitioner who appears in person accepts that a very good policy has been framed by the Government but still the private schools are behaving in an arbitrary and illegal manner,” the court said.
Regarding the issue of “illegal behavior of some of the schools”, the court said, the same was “distinct and unconnected with the subject matter of the PIL which can be raised independently by the persons aggrieved”.
“We dispose of this writ petition filed in public interest with the expectation that the respondent-Government shall ensure uniform implementation of the above policy by all private schools.”