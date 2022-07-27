Expect uniform implementation of National Education Policy: HC

A division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani made the observation while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Kaiser Ahmad Bhat. The PIL had sought to evolve a policy of admissions in private schools which would be fair and just for the economic and social status of the society.

“We have gone through the petition and find that the petitioner in public interest wants that a direction be issued to the official respondents to evolve policy of admissions in private schools which should be fair and just for the economic and social status of the society,” the court said