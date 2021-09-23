Pregnant woman, her mother-in-law killed after hit by vehicle in Bandipora

A police official told Greater Kashmir that the duo-Hajra Begum, 50, wife of Abdul Ahad Dar and her daughter-in-law Fancy Banu, 35, wife of Firdous Ahmad-residents of Kema-was hit by the vehicle bearing registration number JK15A-0199 driven by one Sajad Ahmad Dar, son of late Ghulam Mohidin Dar, also a local from the same village at around 1820 hours this evening resulting in critical injuries to both.



While Sajad was arrested by the police, the injured women were shifted to District Hospital Bandipora for treatment.

Medical Superintendent at DH Bandipora, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad while confirming that the injured women were admitted to the hospital, told Greater Kashmir that given their critical condition, they were referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment. However, Fancy, an expecting mother succumbed to her injuries near Ajas village, Dr Mushtaq said. Hajra, too breathed her last near Ganderbal on way to the Srinagar hospital, another hospital source at DH Bandipora said.