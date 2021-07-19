Expecting mother put on IV stuck inside health center in Bandipora after staff lock up and leave

Bandipora July 19: In a shocking incident, staffers at a health center in Nowgam village of Sumbal in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Monday allegedly locked up the facility and left while leaving a young expecting mother put on an IV along with another patient inside the facility.

As per officials, 30-year-old Shabnam was brought to NTPHC Nowgam where the nursing staff put her on an IV drip.

Shabnam told media persons that she was vomiting and had come to the health facility for a checkup where the staff put her on the IV drip.