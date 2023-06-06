Expedite arrangements for Amarnath Yatra: Div Com Kashmir

Reviewing the progress of registration of service providers including Ponywallas, Pithuwalas, Dandiwallas and others, Div Com directed Deputy Labour Commissioner to expedite the registration process of service providers so RFID cards can be issued to them simultaneously for smooth conduct of yatra.

He also directed the concerned for registration of eligible service providers before 15th, June. Similarly, Officers of Animal Husbandry were also directed to complete the registration of Ponies at the earliest.

Further, he directed officers to share updated data with all stakeholders to avoid any variation during compilation.