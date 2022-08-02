Expenditure, works of Horticulture, Agriculture Deptts reviewed

Jammu: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo today chaired meetings to review status of works being carried out under UT CAPEX, NABARD, Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, centrally sponsored schemes and to assess other deliverables of Horticulture and Agriculture departments at Civil Secretariat here.
While reviewing the Horticulture Department, the ACS took strong note of subpar expenditures in some horticulture sectors and sought reasons from respective officers.
He also pointed out delays in works of J&K Horticultural Produce, Marketing and Processing Corporation Ltd.
He directed that all delays be resolved and funds be released within a period of two weeks for all earmarked developmental works.
Newly allotted works, and achievements in sectors, including establishment of walnut nurseries, strengthening of existing nurseries, subsidies under Parvaz and interest subvention for walnut processing units was also reviewed by the ACS.