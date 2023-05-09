Experts at SKUAST-K deliberate J&K's first Agri Export-Import Policy

The two-day meeting of the Apex Committee and Technical Working Groups was chaired by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) National Rainfed Area Authority, Prof Ashok Dalwai. Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir A Ganai, Horticulture Commissioner, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, GoI, Dr Prabhat Kumar, Former Vice Chancellor SKUAST-J, Dr JP Sharma, Former Director, IARI, Dr HS Gupta, and Deputy General Manager, APEDA Vinita Sudanshu, besides Deans, Directors of SKUAST-K, Directors of Line Departments, Chairmen Technical Working Groups and other officers of APD, participated in the meeting. Some of the Apex Committee members participated virtually in the meeting.

During the two day marathon meeting, experts deliberated on J&K first Export-Import Policy and host of strategic and operational interventions that can make J&K as net exporter of agricultural commodities through Policy Support & Global Value Chain Integration. Given distinctive advantage of niche agriculture produces and products of J&K, committee felt strong need for market orientation for building robust domestic & global value chains that can connect farm gates with demand centres in both national and global markets. Market orientation entails realizing higher volumes of production that can yield marketable surpluses.