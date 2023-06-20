Explore more Gandola projects under PPP mode: Dr Arun Kumar

The Chief Secretary enjoined upon the officers of the Corporation to explore the possibility of establishing many such cable car projects across the tourist places of the UT. He advised them to look at the tourist destinations not covered under other schemes such as Bharat Mala.

Dr Mehta observed that many of the tourist locations like Sarthal, Mantalai, Sanasar, Doodhpathri, Baderwah and Baisaran (Pahalgam) have tremendous potential of attracting tourists by establishment of cable car projects at these locations. He said that a mechanism under Public-Private partnership should be contemplated over for executing these projects in a time-bound manner.