Explore more Gandola projects under PPP mode: Dr Arun Kumar

Srinagar, June 20: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired the 33rd meeting of Board of Directors (BoD) of the J&K Cable Car Corporation (JKCCC) here in which important decisions regarding expansion of activities of the corporation were taken by the members of the Board.
The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Finance; Secretary, Tourism; Director Tourism, Kashmir; DG, Budget; DG, Expenditure Division-I; MD, JKCCC besides other concerned officers.
During the BoD meeting, Dr Mehta impressed upon the officers to take up the work of maintenance and upgradation of Gulmarg Gandola an earliest as it is a major asset of the corporation and caters to thousands of tourists each month. He asked for carrying out thorough inspections of all of its installations by a technical team so as to ensure safety and comfort of the tourists.
The Chief Secretary enjoined upon the officers of the Corporation to explore the possibility of establishing many such cable car projects across the tourist places of the UT. He advised them to look at the tourist destinations not covered under other schemes such as Bharat Mala.
Dr Mehta observed that many of the tourist locations like Sarthal, Mantalai, Sanasar, Doodhpathri, Baderwah and Baisaran (Pahalgam) have tremendous potential of attracting tourists by establishment of cable car projects at these locations. He said that a mechanism under Public-Private partnership should be contemplated over for executing these projects in a time-bound manner.