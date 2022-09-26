Explosion in wildlife numbers intensifies conflicts in Kashmir

There has been an explosion in the wildlife population including leopards, bears, jackals and other species during the last 35 years, experts say.

"Due to militant violence, poachers do not dare go into the forests for fear of the security forces."

"This has helped in the increase of wildlife species including leopards, bears, jackals and birds in addition to the world famous Kashmir 'Hangul'.

"Hangul is a species related to red deer found only in Kashmir", Rashid Naqash, regional wildlife warden (Kashmir), told IANS.

What has brought Man and animal in direct conflict in Kashmir during the recent years when killings by wild animals and injuries to villagers have increased many times?

Naqash has studied the various incidents of the wild animals especially the leopards and the bears entering inhabited areas and attacking human beings.

"The ecological struggle for survival and space is one chief reason for the increased man-animal conflict.

"The ever increasing human population has forced human beings to push further and deeper into the natural habitats of the wild animals.