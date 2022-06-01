Explosive shells recovered during operation in Rajouri

Rajouri: Security forces have recovered 44 explosive shells and cases during two days long operation in parts of Rajouri district.

Officials said that the operation was started on Tuesday evening when a team of police and n Armys' Rajouri town regiment raided a scrap dealer shop in main town area from where four empty cases of high explosive shells were recovered.

Officials added that some leads were developed during preliminary investigation after which 18 more empty cases were found which were taken into possession by forces.