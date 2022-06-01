Explosive shells recovered during operation in Rajouri

Rajouri: Security forces have recovered 44 explosive shells and cases during two days long operation in parts of Rajouri district.
Officials said that the operation was started on Tuesday evening when a team of police and n Armys' Rajouri town regiment raided a scrap dealer shop in main town area from where four empty cases of high explosive shells were recovered.
Officials added that some leads were developed during preliminary investigation after which 18 more empty cases were found which were taken into possession by forces.
" Investigation of the matter was continued during which some vital leads were developed and a team of Police and IArmys' Rajouri town regiment conducted searches in upper Nonial village area of Nowshera on Wednesday afternoon." officials disclosed.
They stated that twenty two more shells have been recovered from Upper Nonial village during searches on Wednesday with most of the shells were live in nature.
" Most of the shells recovered on Wednesday afternoon from Nonial village of Nowshera sub division were live in nature and loaded with explosion." the officials said.
They further said that sensing gravity of the situation, Bomb Disposal Squad of Army was called there at spot and all the shells were destroyed.