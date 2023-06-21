Extend full support, assistance to Amarnath pilgrims : Mehbooba Mufti

She further added that PDP firmly believes that the Amarnath Yatra serves as a powerful symbol of unity and coexistence and it is committed to preserving and promoting the spirit of brotherhood and inclusivity that it represents. In her appeal to the people of J&K she said that people irrespective of their religious beliefs should come forward and contribute towards making the Yatra a success.

"Together, we can create an environment of peace, harmony, and mutual respect, and showcase the true essence of the Kashmiri culture to the world", PDP president said. Mehbooba Mufti also urged the LG administration to create a balance between facilitating the Yatra and not disturbing the day to day lives of common people.