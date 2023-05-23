Extracurricular activities must for holistic development of students: CUK VC

“In addition to the academics, the students should be encouraged to actively participate in the activities organised by different departments of the institutions, which will not only inculcate values and morals among them, but will also change their attitude and develop respect of other faiths among them,” Prof. A Ravinder Nath, said while interacting with the faculty, research scholars and students of the School of Education (SoE) at Tulmulla Campus here.

Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Dean School of Education, Prof. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, faculty members, senior functionaries, scholars, and students were present on the occasion.