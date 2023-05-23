Extracurricular activities must for holistic development of students: CUK VC

Ganderbal, May 23: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, Tuesday underscored the need for continuously organising extracurricular activities for the holistic growth and development of the students.
“In addition to the academics, the students should be encouraged to actively participate in the activities organised by different departments of the institutions, which will not only inculcate values and morals among them, but will also change their attitude and develop respect of other faiths among them,” Prof. A Ravinder Nath, said while interacting with the faculty, research scholars and students of the School of Education (SoE) at Tulmulla Campus here.
Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Dean School of Education, Prof. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, faculty members, senior functionaries, scholars, and students were present on the occasion.
CUK VC said the universities should focus on the three important components including, academics, research, and governance. “The CUK will create a good research ecosystem wherein the research scholars will produce quality research for the benefit of mankind. The faculty will be encouraged to receive and undertake projects from institutions of higher learning and the departments will be further encouraged to collaborate and partner with other institutions, to share the knowledge and wisdom,” Prof Ravinder Nath said.
He said the university will soon establish a knowledge resource center for the students and will provide all the basic facilities for their overall development.
Prof Ravinder Nath asked the faculty members to focus on institutional growth, which will result in their growth also. Describing universities as the institutions responsible for creating, persevering, and disseminating knowledge, Prof Ravinder Nath asked the faculty members to make students part of the curriculum development so that the programmes and courses offered are relevant to contemporary times and market-driven.
Addressing the gathering, Prof. Shahid Rasool, said the School of Education has the primary role and responsibility of overseeing the implementation of the NEP-2020, in letter and spirit. “The SoE shall guide all the departments of the university in framing their curriculum in accordance with the NEP-2020,” he said.
Prof. Shahid spoke about the tremendous changes happening in the higher education sector, following the advent of information technology. “Digital technology has revolutionised all the spheres, including education, and the students, in addition to the classroom teaching-learning are gaining knowledge from the online resources,” he said. Prof. Shahid also hailed the students for their cultural performances.