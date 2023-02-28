Extremely important to develop scientific temper among students: CUK VC

“People across the world including our country are confronting numerous challenges and issues on the environment, health, social and economic front which need scientific and technological intervention. Hence, it is extremely important to develop scientific temper among the students so that quality research would be conducted and solutions arrived at,” Prof Shah said while inaugurating the National Science Day 2023 organised by the Department of Zoology in association with the Directorate of Students Welfare (DSW) on the theme “Global Science for Global Well Being,”at Nuner campus here.

Former Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, and eminent scientist, Prof. Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said the scientific and digital technology has drastically transformed all the sectors ranging from automobile to robotics and has eased the way of living. “Technology which has drawn inspiration from nature has revolutionised every sphere of life and has increased the longevity of human life,” he said, adding that there have been breakthroughs in genome mapping and sequencing, which is helping in early detection and cure of several dreaded diseases. He also spoke about the different scientific areas like fibre optic technology, computer technology, robotics, Bionic Eye, White Genome technology, CRISPAR-CAS Technology and Genome editing technology.