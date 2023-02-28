Extremely important to develop scientific temper among students: CUK VC

Ganderbal, Feb 28: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Tuesday underscored the need for inculcating and promoting scientific temper among the students and masses for the growth, progress, and development of the nation on the scientific front.
“People across the world including our country are confronting numerous challenges and issues on the environment, health, social and economic front which need scientific and technological intervention. Hence, it is extremely important to develop scientific temper among the students so that quality research would be conducted and solutions arrived at,” Prof Shah said while inaugurating the National Science Day 2023 organised by the Department of Zoology in association with the Directorate of Students Welfare (DSW) on the theme “Global Science for Global Well Being,”at Nuner campus here.
Former Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, and eminent scientist, Prof. Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said the scientific and digital technology has drastically transformed all the sectors ranging from automobile to robotics and has eased the way of living. “Technology which has drawn inspiration from nature has revolutionised every sphere of life and has increased the longevity of human life,” he said, adding that there have been breakthroughs in genome mapping and sequencing, which is helping in early detection and cure of several dreaded diseases. He also spoke about the different scientific areas like fibre optic technology, computer technology, robotics, Bionic Eye, White Genome technology, CRISPAR-CAS Technology and Genome editing technology.
Speaking on the occasion, Registrar, Prof. M. Afzal Zargar, highlighted the immense contribution of the eminent scientists of the country in the field of Physics, Astronomy, Medicine and Biotechnology. He said the students should emulate scientists like Aryabhatta and conduct research and development for the welfare of mankind.
Prof. Afzal further spoke about Ayush, Unani, Homeopathy fields of medicine introduced by the country to the world. He said the world acknowledged the scientific prowess of the country during the Covid when India was successful in developing the vaccine to counter the pandemic.
CUK Registrar asked the faculty members to inculcate the scientific temper among the students of other disciplines.
Prof. Pawan Kumar Dhar, Professor, School of Biotechnology JNU, who was the expert speaker, talked about “The Making of a Scientist”. In his address, he discussed various aspects of understanding the field of science, research activities, publishing of articles, scientific communications and shared his valuable and informative ideas with the participants.
Dean DSW and Finance Officer, Dr Mehraj ud Din Shah in his speech, said the objective of commemorating the day is to generate awareness among the students about the science education and to recognise the significant contributions made by the eminent scientists in their respective fields.
Earlier, in his address, Prof. Muhammad Yousuf, Dean, School of Life Sciences welcomed the dignitaries, and hailed the department for organising the event. He shared his ideas regarding the research, challenges and opportunities in Science.
The event coordinator and Sr. Assistant Prof, Deptt of Zoology, Dr. Ibraq Khurshid, conducted the programme proceedings and informed the participants about the essence of celebrating the National Science Day. Irfan Ahmad Noorani, Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology, proposed the vote of thanks.