Kashmir

Eye screening camp  organised  at BK Pora

Eye screening camp  organised  at BK Pora
GK Photo
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar, Dec 20: Jammu & Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) block BK Pora organised a three day Eye Care camp for  SHG members in collaboration with Directorate of Health Services Kashmir and ONESIGHT EssilorLuxottica  Foundation, Bangalore. On the first day the camp was organized at Dharambugh Kralpora whereas the  second and third day eye screening camp will be held at Summerbugh and Chattergam respectively. 

This initiative has been taken by Block Mission Management Unit, BK Pora Block for the SHG members  associated with JKRLM wherein free screening of eye errors and free of cost spectacles will be provided  to the members. The technical facility for screening the members is provided by CHC Chattergam while  the free of cost spectacles for refractive errors will be provided by ONESIGHT EssilorLuxottica Foundation,  Bangalore.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com