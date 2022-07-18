FAA recruitment being probed by high level committee, says J&K govt as aspirants' protest enters 5th day

Srinagar July 18: Amid relentless protests by Finance Accounts Assistant aspirants against the delay in the selection list, the J&K government on Monday said the recruitment is being probed by a high level committee adding the process will be taken up further if no irregularities surface.
"Selection list of Finance Accounts Assistant is also being inquired by a committee headed by ACS Home.Action will be taken based on report of inquiry.If no irregularities are found,process will be taken up further.If irregularities are found,strict action will follow, " a J&K government official spokesman said.
The FAA aspirants on Monday continued their protest against the delay in the selection list for the 5th straight day.
The protests have been fuelled by fears that the government might cancel the recruitment process like it did with the selection list of Police sub-inspector posts which was marred by fraud allegations.