Fact check: Srinagar Nazool land list circulating on social media is fake

Srinagar, Feb 6: A sense of fear was created among the residents of Srinagar on Monday after a list of alleged Nazool properties naming shopkeepers, house owners, hoteliers and other business establishments began circulating on WhatsApp and other social messaging platforms.

The 12-page PDF document naming 452 persons, their property and their location appeared on the Internet a couple of days ago, giving restless nights to those named in the list.

The PDF document has no title nor does it have an official seal on it.