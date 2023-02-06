Fact check: Srinagar Nazool land list circulating on social media is fake

Srinagar, Feb 6: A sense of fear was created among the residents of Srinagar on Monday after a list of alleged Nazool properties naming shopkeepers, house owners, hoteliers and other business establishments began circulating on WhatsApp and other social messaging platforms.
The 12-page PDF document naming 452 persons, their property and their location appeared on the Internet a couple of days ago, giving restless nights to those named in the list.
The PDF document has no title nor does it have an official seal on it.
However, on Monday afternoon, district administration Srinagar on its official handle decreed the list as fake while it also warned about the legal action being initiated against those spreading rumours and creating fear among the general population.
“A fake list of Nazool properties is being circulated on social media portraying it as a list of encroachments in Srinagar. The general public is requested not to pay any heed to such misinformation. Legal action against the fear mongers being initiated through @SrinagarPolice,” it said.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad while confirming to Greater Kashmir said “Every list being circulated is fake.” The administration will issue an official list soon, he added.
However, when asked for further details, Asad said he was in the meeting and will get back.
This story will be updated when the DC gives more details.
Meanwhile former Chief Minister and vice president of Jammu Kashmir National Conference, Omar Addullah said after seeing the list which carried the name of their Gupkar residence as well, his sister went to the High Court, where she was told by the government lawyer "that the list is fake."
"If the list in the public domain is fake, on what basis is government bulldozing the structures in the region," Omar asked during a presser in Srinagar.