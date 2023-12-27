Faculty development programme concludes at IUST

Awantipora, Dec 27: Week-long AICTE Academy of Teaching and Learning (ATAL) sponsored Faculty Development Programme (FDP) aimed at promoting sustainable practices in

the field of energy concluded at Islamic University of Science and Technology.

The programme titled “Grid Decarbonisation and Distributed Energy Resources to Mitigate Climate Change,” witnessed active participation from faculty, research scholars, and students representing institutions nationwide.

Hosted by the Department of Electrical Engineering, the FDP underscored urgent strategies to combat the global climate crisis. The valedictory session of the programme was presided over by Prof A H Moon, Dean of Academic Affairs, who emphasised on the nation’s commitment for achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and highlighted the imperative shift towards renewable energy sources for a greener future.

The FDP symbolised a significant stride in the global fight against climate change, presenting a promising outlook for a sustainable future under the principle of One Sun, One World, and One Grid.

Experts from premier educational institutions such as IITs, NITs, JMI, and others shared insights, fostering discussions on sustainable development amidst an evolving global landscape. The sessions facilitated the exchange of innovative ideas, focusing on leveraging distributed energy resources and grid decarbonisation to combat climate change’s far-reaching impacts.

Dr. Ruman Bashir, Dean School of Engineering and Technology, emphasised the pivotal role of educational institutions in addressing climate challenges and guiding society towards sustainability.

Expressing gratitude, Er. Rayes Ahmad Lone, Head of the Electrical Engineering Department, Er. Zahoor Ahmad, Programme Coordinator, and Dr Salman Ahmad, Program Co-coordinator extended thanks to AICTE for sponsoring the programme enabling the department’s contribution to sustainable development.