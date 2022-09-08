Failures in earlier attempts didn’t hold back NEET qualifiers

Srinagar: The NEET 2020 qualifiers from north Kashmir's Bandipora have a message that one should “never let the failures hold you back.”

At least two NEET qualifiers from the district who qualified after the first and fourth attempt respectively hold firmly to this belief.



Nadeem Fayaz, 18, who scored 617 points has been able to qualify in the second attempt and he is feeling jubilant for the hard work he put in and the positive mindset he kept despite meeting the "unexpected" failure which was "heartbreaking". Nadeem studied in government schools in his native village and hometown and has always been scoring well, his sister said.