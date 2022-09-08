Failures in earlier attempts didn’t hold back NEET qualifiers

Srinagar: The NEET 2020 qualifiers from north Kashmir's Bandipora have a message that one should “never let the failures hold you back.”
At least two NEET qualifiers from the district who qualified after the first and fourth attempt respectively hold firmly to this belief.
Nadeem Fayaz, 18, who scored 617 points has been able to qualify in the second attempt and he is feeling jubilant for the hard work he put in and the positive mindset he kept despite meeting the "unexpected" failure which was "heartbreaking". Nadeem studied in government schools in his native village and hometown and has always been scoring well, his sister said.
"My determination and positive mindset kept me hopeful when the results were announced today. I felt the joy in my heart and reaped the benefits of the time which I invested," Nadeem said. "My family and younger siblings stood with me like a pillar and without them, it was all impossible".
"I didn't let the setback or the failures pull me down. I had set the goal that with more effort, hard work into my studies, I will qualify, “Nadeem said. Nadeem is also feeling excited as it was a "long journey" for him.
"The failure changed me as a person as I was disappointed at first, but I returned stronger than before," he said. Sports-loving Nadeem said that he never followed any timetable. "I had set the goal and I would analyze how much I have achieved on it."
A voracious reader as well, Nadeem who loves to spend time reading both fiction and non-fiction has a message too. "Ups and downs will be there no matter what. But, wherever you are in life and face setbacks, try to overcome it and remain honest to yourself".
Similarly, for his namesake, Nadeem Rehman from Hajin town in the district, who cracked NEET in his fourth attempt "overcoming failure is the key" to success.
Rehman, 20, has been trying his luck for four years and on Thursday he and his family became joyful after the feat. Rahman, who did his schooling from his hometown Hajin, till 12th class scored 603 points.
He added, "The message goes out to the students facing setbacks that never give up and never stop trying. With patience and hard work you will taste success."
“I have qualified NEET 2022 with 675 points. I am among the toppers of JK UT this year. I am from Pulwama and studied in very difficult conditions. I didn't take coaching anywhere because of the financial crisis and it would be an inspiration for those who can't afford coaching fees,” said Zaid bin Mushtaq of Pulwama.