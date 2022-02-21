Faith healer looted by her disciples in Qazigund

Anantnag, Feb 21: A female faith healer was looted by her disciples in Badragund village of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday.
Locals said that two persons disguising as disciples of the female faith healer entered her home, and looted jewellery and cash.
“The woman raised alarm, attracting the attention of the locals but by then they had managed to flee,” they said.
A Police official said that they were investigating the matter.
This is the third such incident in the past three days.
On Sunday, burglars ran away with two gold rings of a woman in Awantipora.
On Saturday, burglars disguising as beggars decamped with two gold rings of a woman at her home in Devsar, Kulgam.