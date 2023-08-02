‘Fake cases’ against businessmen in south Kashmir courts | HC orders further probe by Crime Branch

One Vikram Bhardwaj, a New Delhi based businessman had petitioned court and sought court’s intervention to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be headed by a Police officer not below the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police to carry on and monitor the investigation of the case (FIR No 69/2019).

In the alternative, he sought directions for handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), New Delhi in view of the seriousness of the offence and the expertise available with them for conducting such investigations.

He contended that the case had not been investigated by the SIT in a manner warranted under law.