Fake gun licenses case: CBI raids 22 locations in J&K

Srinagar, Jul 24: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Saturday raided 22 locations in J&K including 12 in Kashmir in connection with the fake gun license case, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that CBI sleuths conducted extensive raids at 22 places in J&K which includes 12 places in Kashmir and 10 in Jammu region.

The raids were conducted in connection with the fake gun license case that was handed over to CBI in 2018, the official said.