Fake pesticides seized at Pulwama

Pulwama, Apr 8: The Enforcement Wing of South Kashmir seized fake pesticides including Phorate, 18 drums (900 Kgs), Paushak 300 litres (Duplicate) and Aluminium Phosphide 3 cases amounting to approximately Rs 7, 00,000 seized from the premises of Shaheen Enterprises Pulwama.
Law Enforcement officer South Kashmir Wing Amarjeet Singh said that there will be zero tolerance against the sale of fake pesticides and nobody will be allowed to play havoc with the agriculture sector besides damaging the farming community through substandard pesticides.
The government has taken different measures to curb the sale of fake pesticides across the province. Welfare of farmers and revival of the agriculture sector were top priorities of the department.