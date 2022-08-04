Fake SIM card case: Charge sheet filed against vendors for forgery

The charge sheet was filed before the court in case FIR No. 08/2022 u/s 420, 468, 471, 120-B, 201 IPC of P/S CIK/SIA against two accused persons namely Idress Ahmad Baba alias Idress Pir son of Abdul Ahad resident of Wuder Payeen Handwara and Asif Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Jamal Dar resident of Khaipora Rajwara Handwara who are in judicial custody, news agency GNS reported.